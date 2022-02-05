Human chains at AJK entry points to show solidarity with IIOJK people

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) : Feb 05 (APP):Human chains by the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) at all the seven bridges, the entry points of AJK from Pakistan, amid full-throat slogans of 'Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan' across the liberated sate marked the country-wide observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Saturday.

The day was observed with full zeal and fervor to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir fighting against the tyranny of occupation forces.

The day was primarily marked day-long rallies and demonstrations by the AJK people through making human chains with the Pakistani brethren gathered at all the entry points of AJK.

By observing the day, the people renewed resolve to continue extending full moral, political and diplomatic support to the freedom loving brethren of IIOJK's in their just and principled struggle for the achievement of right to self determination and liberation of the motherland from the Indian clutches.

As a public holiday, people representing various walks of life including political, social and human rights organizations took out rallies in all big and small cities, across AJK, including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Bagh, Palandri, Haveili, Hattiyan and Neelam Valley. Seminars were held seminars to highlight the Indian atrocities against the oppressed people of IIOJK, and apprise the latter that they were not alone in the hour of trial One-minute silence: As a mark of respect to the valiant struggle of IIOJK people and pay homage to the their martyrs, a one-minute silence was observed at 9.

58 a.m., with all the rail and road traffic came to a standstill.

Human Chains: The human chain were formed on all seven bridges connecting the AJK with Pakistan, including at Mangla, Kohala, Dhalkot, Azad Pattan, Bhimbher and Holar, besides Bararkot, . Thousands of people belonging to AJK and Pakistani areas gathered at the bridges and formed human chains to reiterate solidarity with their their IIOJK brethren, and also show bonds of love and affection among then.

Flowing of rivers towards Pakistan and ways linked with land transpire the natural accession with the country, a center of Kashmiri people's hopes and expectations.

In Mirpur district, a large number of people from the adjoining areas of Punjab province, including Jehlum district, reached the Mangla bridge, and made the human chain. They were joined by thousands of people belonging to all walks of life from Mirpur Division, who arrived there in big processions, led by locla political leadership and government officials.

The AJK Jamaat-e-Islami brought out a rally from at Shaheed Chowk, Mirpur, which culminated at Mangla Bridge to join the human chain.

The people of Kotli and Bhimbher districts also brought out rallies in their respective cities to express solidarity with the IIOJK people.

All the three radio stations of Azad Kashmir including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tarakheil and AJK tv aired special programmes, and the national and AJK state newspapers brought out special supplements to highlight the struggle of Kashmiris for freedom and express solidarity with them.