Human chains on all AJK bridges linking Kashmir to Pakistan to be hall mark of Kashmir Solidarity Day

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Feb, 2025) Human chains joining hands with each other by people of Pakistan and AJK on all seven AJK bridges linking Pakistan with the Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir will be the hall mark of the scheduled Kashmir Solidarity Day falling on Wednesday.

This was told in a meeting with the media by Chairman National Events Organizing Committee - Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry. He informed that the final touches had been given to the Kashmir Solidarity Day programs in Mirpur district besides other parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

Earlier a high-level meeting chaired by DC reviewed the arrangements to observe the Solidarity Day in a befitting manner. The meeting was attended by the heads of all nation-building departments, political parties, and the heads of various representative organizations of all segments of the civil society.

At the same time, the AJK government sources told this APP that the human chains by the Pakistani brethren with the people of AJK would be made at all seven bridges of AJK linking Pakistan including Kohala, Holar, Bararkot, Dhalkot, Azad Pattan, Dhan Galli and Mangla bridge over various Kashmir’s born rivers falling in Pakistan will be made at 10.00 am on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Like all past years since 1975, the Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), in Pakistan and the rest of the world where Kashmiris were living to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren fighting against the tyranny of Indian occupation forces in the Indian held Jammu & Kashmir.

According to the elaborated day-long programs in AJK, the scheduled Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed with traditional and unprecedented enthusiasm and a renewed resolve to continue extending the fullest moral, political and diplomatic support, shoulder to shoulder Pakistan to brethren in occupied Jammu Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for the achieving Kashmiris legitimate right to self-determination and liberation of the motherland from the Indian subjugation.

As a public holiday, the people will take out rallies in all big and small cities, hold seminars, and vow to be with their oppressed brethren in IIOJK in their hour of trial.

The day will be observed with renewed pledges and commitments to continue diplomatic, moral, and political support to the Jammu Kashmir people in their just and principled struggle for the achievement of the right to self-determination and the cause of Kashmir.

As a mark of respect to the valiant struggle of Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir, a one-minute silence will be observed at 10.00 a.m. to pay respects and homage to the martyrs of Kashmir, as all rail and road traffic came to a standstill.

The human chain will be formed on all six bridges, including Kohala, Bararkot, Dhalkot, Azad Pattan, Holar, Dhaan Galli and Mangla bridges the entering points that connect AJK with Pakistan. Thousands of people belonging to AJK and Pakistan areas will gather at these bridges and form a human Chain.

