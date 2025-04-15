Open Menu

Human Excellence Lies In Ability To Argue With Reason: Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Human excellence lies in ability to argue with reason: Senator Irfan Siddiqui

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The true excellence of human being lies in the ability to argue with reason and listen to others with understanding.

This was stated by Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui while addressing the inaugural session of a two-day international conference on “Iqbal’s Influence on Interfaith Dialogue and Coexistence”.

Faculty of Humanities & Languages Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) organized the conference in which national and international scholars including Prof. Dr. Humayun Abbas Shams from Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), Shiraz Ali from University of Manchester UK, Prof. Dr. Ali Kumail Qazalbash and Prof. Dr. Riaz Majeed participated. Their contributions explored Iqbal’s poetic and philosophical legacy and its implications for interfaith understanding.

Irfan Siddiqui emphasized the enduring relevance of Allama Iqbal’s philosophy in today’s polarized world.

He described Iqbal’s thought as timeless and universal and highlighted its potential to promote accurate interpretations of religion and inspire meaningful interfaith dialogue.

He urged the students to read Iqbal deeply, understand his vision and internalize his teachings daily.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen said that knowledge extends beyond mere accumulation of facts and information rather it serves as a foundation for character building and the pursuit of truth.

She highlighted the importance of mastering the art of respectful disagreement and cultivating tolerance especially among youth. She cautioned against the widespread fake classical poetry on digital platforms and advised the students to rely on authentic sources.

Later, Senator Irfan Siddiqui also inaugurated an art exhibition on “Echoes of Iqbal” organized by the Department of Art & Design GCWUF.

He appreciated the exhibition and termed it a valuable intellectual and creative initiative which would help promote educational and personal growth.

Recent Stories

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save ..

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..

17 minutes ago
 Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering d ..

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields

32 minutes ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss ..

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

1 hour ago
 Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

1 hour ago
 Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan' ..

Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..

2 hours ago
Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US- ..

Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks

2 hours ago
 40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Socie ..

40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum

2 hours ago
 UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for fu ..

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..

2 hours ago
 e& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY ..

E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024

2 hours ago
 Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement cr ..

Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR

2 hours ago
 IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan