Human Excellence Lies In Ability To Argue With Reason: Senator Irfan Siddiqui
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The true excellence of human being lies in the ability to argue with reason and listen to others with understanding.
This was stated by Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui while addressing the inaugural session of a two-day international conference on “Iqbal’s Influence on Interfaith Dialogue and Coexistence”.
Faculty of Humanities & Languages Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) organized the conference in which national and international scholars including Prof. Dr. Humayun Abbas Shams from Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), Shiraz Ali from University of Manchester UK, Prof. Dr. Ali Kumail Qazalbash and Prof. Dr. Riaz Majeed participated. Their contributions explored Iqbal’s poetic and philosophical legacy and its implications for interfaith understanding.
Irfan Siddiqui emphasized the enduring relevance of Allama Iqbal’s philosophy in today’s polarized world.
He described Iqbal’s thought as timeless and universal and highlighted its potential to promote accurate interpretations of religion and inspire meaningful interfaith dialogue.
He urged the students to read Iqbal deeply, understand his vision and internalize his teachings daily.
GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen said that knowledge extends beyond mere accumulation of facts and information rather it serves as a foundation for character building and the pursuit of truth.
She highlighted the importance of mastering the art of respectful disagreement and cultivating tolerance especially among youth. She cautioned against the widespread fake classical poetry on digital platforms and advised the students to rely on authentic sources.
Later, Senator Irfan Siddiqui also inaugurated an art exhibition on “Echoes of Iqbal” organized by the Department of Art & Design GCWUF.
He appreciated the exhibition and termed it a valuable intellectual and creative initiative which would help promote educational and personal growth.
