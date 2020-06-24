UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Human Factor To Blame In Pakistan Air Crash Initial Report - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Human Factor to Blame in Pakistan Air Crash Initial Report - Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The initial report into last month's air crash over Pakistan's Karachi found that the human factor, not any technical faults, were behind the tragedy that killed 97 people, media reported Wednesday.

Speaking to the country's parliament, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that overconfidence and lack of focus of the pilots led them to not follow proper procedures and not pay attention to irregularities, English-language Pakistani paper Dawn reported.

"The pilot on the final approach did not identify any technical fault. At a distance of 10 miles from the runway, the plane should have been at an altitude of 2,500 feet but it was around 7,220 feet. This was the first irregularity," Khan said.

According to Khan, the air traffic control, which also shares part of the blame in the report, told the main pilot to correct his altitude but the pilot maintained that all was under control.

"The pilots were discussing the coronavirus throughout the flight. They were not focused. They talked about coronavirus ... their families were affected. When the control tower asked him to decrease the plane's height, the pilot said 'I'll manage'. There was overconfidence," Khan told the National Assembly, according to Dawn's translation.

The plane's angle of approach to the runway was 60 degrees when it should ordinarily be 40 degrees, the minister explained.

The plane failed a first landing attempt and made a loop to attempt a second landing, but an engine had already caught fire by that point. Khan put blame on the air traffic tower for not informing the pilots that they had a fire on board.

The Airbus belonging to Pakistan International Airlines crashed over a residential neighborhood about one mile outside the airport on May 22 killing all 97 people on board.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan National Assembly Fire Parliament Traffic May Media All From PIA Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan nominated for World Travel Awards as ..

6 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Exe ..

35 minutes ago

GCC Technical Committee for Chemical and Textile P ..

36 minutes ago

NUST ranked #41 in Top 50 under 50 QS University R ..

46 minutes ago

DC Dera takes steps to stop outbreak of coronaviru ..

29 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.