Human head found in Nullah Leh

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :An unknown human head of a female has been found in Nullah Leh here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, after receiving an emergency call from the citizens, Rescue teams rushed to the scene and recovered a head of a female aged around 25 years in the area of Dhoke Chiragh din.

He informed that the head has been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital for the investigation to confirm to whom it belonged.

Meanwhile the Police station Civil lines confirmed the recovery of the human head and said that further investigation is underway.