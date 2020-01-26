UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Human Intrusion At Trail-5 Caused Jackal Bite Spree

Muhammad Irfan 4 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 04:30 PM

Human intrusion at Trail-5 caused jackal bite spree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :The human intrusions made by hikers and tourists visiting the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP)'s Trail-5 have resulted into jackal bite spree leaving few visitors injured.

Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) Assistant Director Sakhawat Ali told APP that a video of six-month back went viral on social media in which a jackal could be seen biting a tourist.

"This incident has occurred approximately in July, 2019. People sharing this video presumed it a recent issue. However, Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) dog shooters have been called to shot down the particular wild jackal biting the hikers." He said the dog shooters were visiting the site after every two days in a week at alternate occasions.

Jackals, he said never attack humans whereas those having Rabies virus developed in them bite and attack people.

Another reason for this human-wildlife conflict was increasing population and non-cooperative, irresponsible behaviour of tourists visiting the MHNP, he added.

Mr Sakhawat said jackals could be easily spotted in the park whereas the video showing the bite incident was of early morning duration.

Prior to the same incident, our team member was also bitten by a jackal and got vaccinated at a public hospital.

"We have started creating awareness among the hikers and tourists to avoid visiting the Trails in the late evening hours where people did not pay attention to our exhortations which also resulted into the increase in human-wildlife encounters.

The MHNP is basically for the wildlife where human interventions into their habitat would certainly have its repercussions, he noted." To a question, he said the government hospitals of the Federal capital had the vaccine to cure jackal bites wound which costs from Rs700-800.

He went on to mention that this incident was restricted to Trail-5 and the dog shooters' team had paid two visits till now and would continue to control the situation.

/395

Related Topics

Injured Attack Islamabad Social Media Cure Same SITE July 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

16 minutes ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

1 hour ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

3 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

3 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.