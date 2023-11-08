Human resource sending back hefty remittances: Dr Sajjad Arshad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Chishti Law Chamber is indirectly contributing its role in stabilising national economy as the human resource exported abroad through legal means is sending back hefty remittances in Dollars and foreign Currency, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing a function, he appreciated the services of this organization and urged upon the youth to use legal means for immigration to other countries instead of falling prey to the human traffickers.

Former President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam Khan said that Chishti Law Chamber is providing best services with affordable rates to the intending immigrants.

Hafiz Fasih Uddin Ahmad Director Operation said that his organization has opened offices in Faisalabad, Lahore and Karachi while this service would also be available in other cities very soon.

Senior Immigration Advisor Chishti Law Chamber Najeeb Ullah, Corporate consultant Omer Nauman Baig, Ali Iftikhar and Ali Raza were also present in addition to the FCCI members during this meeting.