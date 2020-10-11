Human Rights activist demand immediate attention to improve illiteracy rate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Educationist and Human Rights activist Dr: Farkhanda Orzanzab Sunday demanded that all stakeholders should collectively play a vital role to impart education and improve literacy rate in the country which was declined by negative impact of Covid-19 situation .

Talking to APP, she explained that the COVID-19 pandemic had affected educational systems worldwide leading to the near-total closures of schools, universities and colleges.

She feared that schools might be closed again in next wave of Corona virus in winter, adding students particularly in remote areas would face difficulties while attending online classes.

While highlighting the problems faced by the students during the Covid-19 situation, she stressed for adequate provision of budgetary allocation for the improvement of socio-economic conditions of children.

She said that the government took good initiatives during pandemic through online classes but students of rural areas were facing numerous problems in online classes.

"In some remote area, the internet service is very slow and many students neither have access to the internet nor to IT equipment" she added.

The education was becoming one of the defining enterprises of the 21st century due to emergence of globalization and increasing global competition, she added.

She also suggest that the public private partnership should come forward and make a comprehensive strategy to overcome and resolve the decline literacy rate.