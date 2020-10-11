UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Human Rights Activist Demand Immediate Attention To Improve Illiteracy Rate

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

Human Rights activist demand immediate attention to improve illiteracy rate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Educationist and Human Rights activist Dr: Farkhanda Orzanzab Sunday demanded that all stakeholders should collectively play a vital role to impart education and improve literacy rate in the country which was declined by negative impact of Covid-19 situation .

Talking to APP, she explained that the COVID-19 pandemic had affected educational systems worldwide leading to the near-total closures of schools, universities and colleges.

She feared that schools might be closed again in next wave of Corona virus in winter, adding students particularly in remote areas would face difficulties while attending online classes.

While highlighting the problems faced by the students during the Covid-19 situation, she stressed for adequate provision of budgetary allocation for the improvement of socio-economic conditions of children.

She said that the government took good initiatives during pandemic through online classes but students of rural areas were facing numerous problems in online classes.

"In some remote area, the internet service is very slow and many students neither have access to the internet nor to IT equipment" she added.

The education was becoming one of the defining enterprises of the 21st century due to emergence of globalization and increasing global competition, she added.

She also suggest that the public private partnership should come forward and make a comprehensive strategy to overcome and resolve the decline literacy rate.

Related Topics

Century Internet Education Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flights to Nepal

36 minutes ago

Russia reports more than 13,000 new coronavirus ca ..

51 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 1,311 reco ..

1 hour ago

ADFD-Funded renewable energy project in Maldives r ..

2 hours ago

DAMAC Properties awards main contract for Zada pro ..

4 hours ago

SHUAA launches US$200 million &#039;Financing Oppo ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.