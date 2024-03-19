Human Rights activist for improving physical & mental health of PWDs

Open Menu

Human Rights activist Ayub Malik on Tuesday stressed the need to focus on improving the physical and mental health issues of persons living with disabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Human Rights activist Ayub Malik on Tuesday stressed the need to focus on improving the physical and mental health issues of persons living with disabilities.

Talking to APP, he said that people with disabilities (PWDs) face a variety of structural and ideological challenges that have little to do with their actual limitations.

These societal stigmas were often at the root of poor mental health and mental illness among individuals with disabilities, rather than their disability itself, he added.

However, he said that this can be lessened by focusing on ways to promote good mental health and people with disabilities.

Some encouraging steps have recently been taken in Pakistan, such as introduction of special ID cards for PWDs to enable them to access a range of concessions.

It is also no longer legal to use derogatory terms such as ‘disabled’, ‘physically handicapped’ or ‘mentally retarded’ in official documents. However, we need a change in mindsets of our policymakers, and the citizenry at large,further he added.

