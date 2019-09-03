UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Human Rights Activists Demand Legal Recognition As Promised By KP Govt

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:47 PM

Human rights activists demand legal recognition as promised by KP govt

Human rights activists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are campaigning for adoption of a new law on the protection of human rights defenders as promised by the KP government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Rights Policy, notified in 2018 by the Law, Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Human rights activists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are campaigning for adoption of a new law on the protection of human rights defenders as promised by the KP government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Rights Policy, notified in 2018 by the Law, Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs Department.

"We were impressed and pleased to see that the KP government has shown interest in the safety and protection of human rights defenders by promising a law so that they can continue their legitimate and lawful activities without any fear of violence and intimidation but little effort has been done by the government to materialize this promise", they told.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Coordinator of the Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network (PCSN) Taimur Kamal said it is right time that the provincial government has shown its commitment to support the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of association guaranteed under international human rights law and also by the Constitution of Pakistan.

Qamar Naseem a Human Rights defender, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could become the first province in Pakistan to adopt a new law on the protection and recognition of human rights defenders and CSOs are keen to support the process. "We hope that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt will send a strong signal to the national and international community by adopting the new law on the protection of Human Rights Defenders as this would be in direct compliance with SDG 16 peace, justice and strong institutions", Qamar concluded.

Imran Takkar, a prominent human rights activist said Human Rights Defenders are at greater risk than ever today because powerful actors are responding to the interests of capitalist and really have no laws in place to protect human rights defenders. This is one of the great problems we face today.

Advocate Zeenat Mohib Kakakhel Advocate Peshawar High Court and an education rights activist said protection strategies must be adopted to accommodate and foster these holistic strategies and new ways of thinking, to keep activists and organizations safe while also challenging the deep inequalities that take shape around gender, race, class and expressions.

"It is high time that we accord stronger legal protection to those who defend not only their own human rights and fundamental freedoms but those of others as well," said Fayaz Noor a prominent Civil Rights Activist from Peshawar.

The civil Society organizations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa encouraged the KP government to continue their work to guarantee the best possible protection to human rights defenders through the process of enacting the law and ensuring that it is in line with the UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders and other relevant instruments. To this end, they reiterate their willingness and availability to accompany the authorities through this process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Education Civil Society Sudanese Pound 2018 From Government Best Race

Recent Stories

UVAS, PSFST jointlyorganised stakeholders meeting ..

33 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 03 Sep 2019

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Edu ..

1 minute ago

Trump Says US 'Doing Very Well' in Trade Negotiati ..

1 minute ago

PCB to organise T20 festival match in Muzaffarabad ..

43 minutes ago

No One Injured As Two Planes Collide During Towing ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.