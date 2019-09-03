Human rights activists demand legal recognition as promised by KP govt

Human rights activists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are campaigning for adoption of a new law on the protection of human rights defenders as promised by the KP government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Rights Policy, notified in 2018 by the Law, Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Human rights activists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are campaigning for adoption of a new law on the protection of human rights defenders as promised by the KP government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Rights Policy, notified in 2018 by the Law, Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs Department.

"We were impressed and pleased to see that the KP government has shown interest in the safety and protection of human rights defenders by promising a law so that they can continue their legitimate and lawful activities without any fear of violence and intimidation but little effort has been done by the government to materialize this promise", they told.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Coordinator of the Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network (PCSN) Taimur Kamal said it is right time that the provincial government has shown its commitment to support the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of association guaranteed under international human rights law and also by the Constitution of Pakistan.

Qamar Naseem a Human Rights defender, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could become the first province in Pakistan to adopt a new law on the protection and recognition of human rights defenders and CSOs are keen to support the process. "We hope that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt will send a strong signal to the national and international community by adopting the new law on the protection of Human Rights Defenders as this would be in direct compliance with SDG 16 peace, justice and strong institutions", Qamar concluded.

Imran Takkar, a prominent human rights activist said Human Rights Defenders are at greater risk than ever today because powerful actors are responding to the interests of capitalist and really have no laws in place to protect human rights defenders. This is one of the great problems we face today.

Advocate Zeenat Mohib Kakakhel Advocate Peshawar High Court and an education rights activist said protection strategies must be adopted to accommodate and foster these holistic strategies and new ways of thinking, to keep activists and organizations safe while also challenging the deep inequalities that take shape around gender, race, class and expressions.

"It is high time that we accord stronger legal protection to those who defend not only their own human rights and fundamental freedoms but those of others as well," said Fayaz Noor a prominent Civil Rights Activist from Peshawar.

The civil Society organizations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa encouraged the KP government to continue their work to guarantee the best possible protection to human rights defenders through the process of enacting the law and ensuring that it is in line with the UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders and other relevant instruments. To this end, they reiterate their willingness and availability to accompany the authorities through this process.