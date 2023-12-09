Human rights awareness seminar held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Regional Office Human Rights Karachi, Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with Directoraite of School education Sindh held an awareness seminar on human rights at the Ibrahim Ali Bhai Government Girls Secondary School here Saturday to mark the International Human Rights Day.

The International Human Rights Day is marked every year on December 10.

A debate competition was also held among the school girls and boys on the occasion.

The students took part in debate and presented tableaus.

While addressing the seminar, chief guest Resident Director of Aurat Foundation Mehnaz Rehman stressed the need for creating awareness of human rights.

Director Human Rights Iqbal Pasha Shaikh, Director School Education Yar Mohammed Baladi and others also spoke on the occasion.

They emphasised on developing awareness of human rights among the people. They also shed light on the role of girl and boy students about the rights of women and children.

Later, gifts were distributed among the girl and boy students.