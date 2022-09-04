UrduPoint.com

Human Rights Bodies Urged To Support Bilawal's Call For Climate Justice To Ensure Safer Planet For Humanity

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Human Rights Surendar Valasai has urged the international human rights organizations to echo the demand of Pakistani Foreign Minister for climate justice and ensure that the impact and redressal of climatic disasters are justifiably shared by the global community.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the PPP MPA from Tharparker said that the global climate emergency is having devastating effects on human rights as well. Addressing climate change requires a crucial role of international human rights organizations and the world needs for urgent action to ensure a safe climate for humanity on the planet.

He pointed out that Pakistan was among the world's top 10 nations which were most affected by climate change. Global warming is caused by uncontrolled and unabated greenhouse gases emissions. Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, mostly generated by industrialized nations are taking a toll in poor countries, he told.

He urged that Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and other international human rights organizations to pay attention on the call for climate justice by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and stress on the industrial nations making trillions of Dollars through violations of climatic responsibilities causing unbearable sufferings for the humanity to play their role in mitigating the same.

