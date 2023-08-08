Open Menu

Human Rights Cell Efficiently Addressing Citizens' Complaints, SSP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Human Rights Cell efficiently addressing citizens' complaints, SSP

The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai has said the Human Rights Cell (HRC) of the district police is working efficiently to address the issue pertaining to child labour, domestic violence, forced marriage, transgenders and others

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai has said the Human Rights Cell (HRC) of the district police is working efficiently to address the issue pertaining to child labour, domestic violence, forced marriage, transgenders and others.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the SSP said the cell, headed by Maria Sario, received 200 complaints in the month of July alone.

He added that majority of the complaints pertained to domestic violence, returning dowry after divorce, child abuse, sexual harassment and problems faced by transgenders.

The SSP claimed that most of the complaints were timely addressed.

According to him, up to 3 dozen complaints were related to the dowry issue and 20 others were about harassment.

The SSP appreciated the performance of the HRC and assured them of the complete support of the district police.

Related Topics

Police Marriage Divorce Hyderabad July Labour

Recent Stories

15th Abu Dhabi Art to showcase 92 galleries from 3 ..

15th Abu Dhabi Art to showcase 92 galleries from 30+ countries

3 minutes ago
 Heart attack protein linked to death risk from any ..

Heart attack protein linked to death risk from any cause: Study

54 seconds ago
 Woman gives birth to sixtuplets, only one survived ..

Woman gives birth to sixtuplets, only one survived

55 seconds ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

57 seconds ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

1 minute ago
 Summary for dissolving assemblies prepared: SAPM

Summary for dissolving assemblies prepared: SAPM

6 minutes ago
PM announces to auction all Toshakhana gifts to su ..

PM announces to auction all Toshakhana gifts to support orphan children

6 minutes ago
 171 teachers of education deptt Attock promoted

171 teachers of education deptt Attock promoted

6 minutes ago
 Langu takes notice of killing of three people in Q ..

Langu takes notice of killing of three people in Quetta

6 minutes ago
 Culture dept, Greenwich University ink MoU for coo ..

Culture dept, Greenwich University ink MoU for cooperation in culture, tourism

13 minutes ago
 Current circumstances warrant deep Pak-Afghan coop ..

Current circumstances warrant deep Pak-Afghan cooperation against terrorism, ext ..

11 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notif ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notifies PTI chief from NA seat

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan