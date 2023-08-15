Human rights cell of Hyderabad police received 369 complaints in 6 months

The Crime and Human Rights Cell of Hyderabad Police received some 369 complaints during the first 6 months of 2023, according to the cell's In Charge Mohsin Memon

He informed here on Tuesday that the largest number of complaints pertained to harassment, followed by domestic violence, default in making timely payments and property matters.

He added that the cell received 127, 85, 75 and 32 complaints, respectively, related to those 4 issues.

The other issues which were reported to the cell included blackmailing, dowry, violence by drug addicts, child abuse, fraud and divorce.

Memon said the cell successfully addressed a large number of those complaints.