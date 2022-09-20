Human Rights Cell to guard basic public rights: IGP Khaliq

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Tuesday said the decision had been taken to establish a "Human Rights Cell" to protect the basic rights of all classes including women, persons with disabilities, transgender and to resolve the complaints of people facing difficulties

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Tuesday said the decision had been taken to establish a "Human Rights Cell" to protect the basic rights of all classes including women, persons with disabilities, transgender and to resolve the complaints of people facing difficulties.

"The society can be formed only by positive change of discriminatory attitudes based on gender," he expressed these views while talking to the head of FDI Pakistan Uzma Yaqoob during the meeting here.

In the meeting, different ideas of equal equality were discussed, including changing gender-based discriminatory attitudes and organizing training programs to provide equal opportunities for development to all classes.

AIG Gender and Information Technology Arsala Saleem was also present on this occasion.

IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh said that the recruitment of women in Balochistan Police was being encouraged, saying that the quota of persons with disabilities had been allotted, while the policy for the recruitment of transgenders was being reviewed.

"It is a requirement of social justice to provide equal opportunities for development to all classes by eliminating self-imposed traditions," he added.

He said that the first day care center for working women had been established at Central Police Office Quetta and he would strive to expand its scope gradually throughout Balochistan.