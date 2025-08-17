Human Rights Council forms 9-member city committee for twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Human Rights Council of Pakistan has established a nine-member City Committee to address and advocate for human rights issues in the twin cities.

According to a notification issued here on Sunday, the initiative aims to strengthen the Council’s efforts at the local level and ensure a more direct response to community concerns.

The members appointed to the committee include Murad Ali, Hammad Abbasi, Kashif Kamal, Mian Nisar Abid, Bilquis Advocate, Zaroon Ali, Syed Shahab Gillani, Umair Anas Satti and Nasir Khan.

Talking to APP, committee member Kashif Kamal said the newly formed body would work tirelessly to highlight human rights concerns of ordinary citizens, particularly marginalized groups who often go unheard.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between communities and institutions by ensuring that grievances related to rights, justice and equality are not only heard but also acted upon,” he added.

The notification said the committee has been charged with the immediate responsibility of engaging with local issues and serving as a dedicated voice for human rights in the Twin Cities.

Chairman Human Rights Council of Pakistan, Jamshaid Hussain, stated that the body would actively liaise with communities to highlight grievances and promote solutions in line with human rights principles.