Human Rights Council Forms 9-member City Committee For Twin Cities
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Human Rights Council of Pakistan has established a nine-member City Committee to address and advocate for human rights issues in the twin cities.
According to a notification issued here on Sunday, the initiative aims to strengthen the Council’s efforts at the local level and ensure a more direct response to community concerns.
The members appointed to the committee include Murad Ali, Hammad Abbasi, Kashif Kamal, Mian Nisar Abid, Bilquis Advocate, Zaroon Ali, Syed Shahab Gillani, Umair Anas Satti and Nasir Khan.
Talking to APP, committee member Kashif Kamal said the newly formed body would work tirelessly to highlight human rights concerns of ordinary citizens, particularly marginalized groups who often go unheard.
“Our goal is to bridge the gap between communities and institutions by ensuring that grievances related to rights, justice and equality are not only heard but also acted upon,” he added.
The notification said the committee has been charged with the immediate responsibility of engaging with local issues and serving as a dedicated voice for human rights in the Twin Cities.
Chairman Human Rights Council of Pakistan, Jamshaid Hussain, stated that the body would actively liaise with communities to highlight grievances and promote solutions in line with human rights principles.
Recent Stories
UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..
UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship
Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP visits flood-hit districts, chairs meeting in Swat1 minute ago
-
Human Rights Council forms 9-member city committee for twin cities1 minute ago
-
NA Speaker calls for nationwide tree plantation to tackle climate threats1 minute ago
-
Two shepherds rescued after being stranded in flood on Adiala Road1 minute ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Directs Federal Reserve Police to Intensify Rescue & Relief Operation ..11 minutes ago
-
PFA seals cake, beverage units, imposes Rs5.62m fine21 minutes ago
-
FGIR to conduct inquiry into Awam Express incident21 minutes ago
-
Monsoon rains claim 657 lives, leave 929 injured across Pakistan: NDMA31 minutes ago
-
ICT Police bust thief gang, arrest lady accomplice; cash recovered31 minutes ago
-
Karachi Press Club demands transparent investigation into journalist Khawar Hussain's tragic death31 minutes ago
-
Seven killed in firing incident in Kohat31 minutes ago
-
Punjab Traffic Police launches special campaign for rickshaw drivers31 minutes ago