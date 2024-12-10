Human Rights Council hosts 4th international awards show in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The fourth International Human Rights Awards Show, organized by the Human Rights Council of Pakistan, was held in Islamabad to mark International Human Rights Day.

The event included a photo exhibition highlighting atrocities in Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir, a session on climate change with experts discussing its threats, and an awards ceremony honoring 30 individuals for their contributions to human rights.

The conference, chaired by Jamshed Hussain, emphasized the importance of human rights protection and condemned injustices and violations across the country.

The event kicked off with a photo exhibition during the opening ceremony.

Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the chief guest of the exhibition, focused on the photographs depicting the atrocities in Palestine and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The second session of the conference focused on Climate Change, hosted by Roshan Deen Diamari, Chief Spokesperson of the Pakistan Human Rights Council. The panel featured Dr. Asif Khan, Dr. Malik, Dr. Atif Wazir, and Ms.

Hasina.

Experts delved into the impacts of climate change on glaciers, rising temperatures, and their potential threats. The session’s chief guest, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, highlighted the dangers of climate change and called for a unified strategy to address the issue.

The third session of the conference included an award ceremony, where prominent figures from across the country were recognized for their exceptional contributions to human rights. These individuals have devoted their lives to safeguarding human rights.

In closing, Jamshed Hussain, Chairman of the Pakistan Human Rights Council emphasized that everyone must contribute to ending injustices and brutality in the country, and that human rights organizations play a crucial role in ensuring the enforcement of basic human rights.

Effective measures are essential to prevent violations of the rule of law and human rights in Pakistan. The conference strongly condemned the bloodshed and injustices nationwide, rejecting any justification for human rights violations.