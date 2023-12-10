Human Rights Day has no meaning for IIOJK’s oppressed people: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that Human Rights Day has no meaning for the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as they have been deprived of all their basic rights and freedoms enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

The APHC incarcerated leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Nayeem Ahmed Khan, in their separate messages from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail said, "Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is the only region of the world where the entire population has been deprived of all human rights."

They said, "The worst situation in IIOJK demands the attention of all international bodies, including the United Nations and the powerful countries of the world."

Jailed APHC leaders Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani and Bilal Siddiqi in their separate messages from the IIOJK jails, saying, "Celebrating Human Rights Day is like rubbing salt on the bleeding wounds of Kashmiris, as the United Nations has made no sincere effort to restore their rights and they continue to suffer under tyranny and subjugation."

They deplored that over one million trigger-happy troops were committing heinous crimes against humanity in IIOJK to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission, according to KMS.

APHC leaders, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Abdul Ahad, Yasmeen Raja, Ms. Hafza Bano, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Fayaz Jafari, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qumi, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Ghulam Nabi War, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Molvi Musaib Nadvi, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Mir Shahid Saleem, Narender Singh Khalsa, and Mohammad Aqib, expressed concern over the terrible situation of human rights in IIOJK.

They said, "The grave human rights abuses by Indian troops in the occupied territory are not only heartbreaking but also an open violation of the United Nations Charter. They called upon the international community and world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the Indian state's terrorism and fulfill their responsibilities to ensure the protection of the basic rights of Kashmiris."

The spokesman of the High Court Bar Association in IIOJK, Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, said in his statement in Srinagar, "The human rights situation in the territory is grave as human rights defenders, lawyers, and journalists, along with the common masses, are facing the worst Indian state terrorism."

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leaders, including Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Altaf Ahmed Wani, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Shameen Shawl, Zahid Safi, Mushtaq Ahmed, Muhammad Sultan Butt, Zahid Ashraf, Gulshan Ahmad, Qazi Muhammad Imran, Khalid Wani, and Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, in their statements urged the world to take cognizance of the plight of people of IIOJK who have been deprived of all basic rights by India.

They appealed to nations, organizations, and people all over the world who believe in the supremacy of human rights and human dignity to support the Kashmiris in their just struggle to secure their inalienable right to self-determination.