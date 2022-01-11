Human Rights Day marks in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The civil society organisations and Non Government Organization (NGOs) in different parts of Sukkur division including Shikarpur held various programmes to mark the International Human Rights Day on Tuesday.

In Sukkur, a rally was taken out from Pir Illahi Bux Tower to Sukkur Press club. The members of civil society, NGOs, students and a large number of people from other segments of the society participated in the rally.

In Shikarpur, the civil society organized the march where hundreds of people from all walks of life including participated in the rally.