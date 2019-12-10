Human Rights Day observed in Hazara division

(@FahadShabbir)

Like other parts of the country, international Human Rights Day was celebrated across Hazara division on Tuesday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, international Human Rights Day was celebrated across Hazara division on Tuesday.

In Abbottabad, a rally was taken out to commemorate the Day by paying tributes to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

A large number of people from different walks of life and students were participated the rally.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribing slogan against Indian brutality and violation of human rights in Kashmir.

While addressing the event, the speakers said that from the last four months, people of Indian held Kashmir were besieged by more than 800,000 Indian occupation forces, the economy had been destroyed and they were isolated from the other parts of the world.

They further said that Kashmir was the biggest jail and a living hell in the world where millions of the Muslims were terrorized while the international peace champions were calm on Indian atrocities.