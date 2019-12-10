Human rights Day observed in Lahore

The International Day of Human Rights observed on Tuesday in Pakistan like other parts of the world

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) The International Day of Human Rights observed on Tuesday in Pakistan like other parts of the world. Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine told that the Punjab government is committed to ending violence against women and defending rights of individuals.He said the PTI government had decided to introduce human rights as subject at the Punjab University and schools.

He said a provincial taskforce on human rights is working on safeguarding people's rights.

The Punjab Human Rights Policy 2018 was launched by previous government on May 22, 2018. The incumbent government has not introduced any amendments or changes to the policy.On the other hand, marking the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan organised a public lecture by IA Rehman held at Dorab Patel Auditorium to review Pakistan's performance during its third Universal Periodic Review (UPR) in 2017.