Human Rights Day To Be Observed On Dec 10

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Human Rights Day and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights would be observed on December 10th (Tuesday).

Like other parts of the world, Pakistan would observe “Human Rights Day”. The day commemorates the anniversary of one of the world's most groundbreaking global pledges: the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

This landmark document enshrines the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being - regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

Human Rights Day 2024 will be observed with a worldwide campaign under the theme ‘Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now.’

 

Human Rights Day 2024 ,focuses on promoting human rights, education among children and youth, highlighting the importance of inculcating values of equality, justice, and dignity from an early age.

The day serves as a reminder for individuals and nations to reaffirm their commitment to safeguarding human dignity. 

The declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on 10 December 1948 and sets out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected.  

As a “common standard of achievement for all peoples and all nations”, the UDHR is a global blueprint for international,

national, and local laws and policies and a bedrock of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

It is available in 577 languages, from Abkhaz to Zulu, making the UDHR the most translated document in the world.

