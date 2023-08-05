Open Menu

Human Rights Department Rally On Kashmir Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Human Rights Department rally on Kashmir day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The Human Rights Department staged a rally on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day to raise their voice against illegal revocation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 2019.

A large number of officers and officials of the department participated in the rally, which was led by Secretary Human Rights Ahmed Mustajab. The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian aggression and for freedom of Kashmir. The rally started from Gulberg and ended at Liberty Chowk.

Addressing the rally participants, the secretary said that the nation saluted the freedom spirit of Kashmiri Muslims and their sacrifices. He said they would continue struggle for Muslim brothers and sisters till independence of Kashmir.

At the end of the rally, the participants offered 'Dua' for freedom of Kashmiri Muslims, prosperity and stability of Pakistan. The secretary demanded the entire world, particularly the United Nations, ensure right to self-determination to Kashmiris as per the Security Council resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Jammu Independence Gulberg 2019 Muslim From

Recent Stories

During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al ..

During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al Kaabi discusses enhancing bil ..

31 minutes ago
 realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Le ..

Realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Leap Up” Spirit

54 minutes ago
 Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 cro ..

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 crore Myositis treatment  

1 hour ago
 ‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N react ..

‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N reacts to Imran Khan’s conviction ..

1 hour ago
 CCI approves digital population, housing census 20 ..

CCI approves digital population, housing census 2023 results

1 hour ago
 ‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special messa ..

‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special message to his supporters before ar ..

2 hours ago
UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

2 hours ago
 UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors ..

UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors for climate action ahead of C ..

2 hours ago
 PCB plans to send psychologist with national crick ..

PCB plans to send psychologist with national cricket team players to India

3 hours ago
 Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observi ..

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Po ..

Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Police &amp; Fire Games

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan