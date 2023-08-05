Human Rights Department rally on Kashmir day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The Human Rights Department staged a rally on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day to raise their voice against illegal revocation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 2019.

A large number of officers and officials of the department participated in the rally, which was led by Secretary Human Rights Ahmed Mustajab. The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian aggression and for freedom of Kashmir. The rally started from Gulberg and ended at Liberty Chowk.

Addressing the rally participants, the secretary said that the nation saluted the freedom spirit of Kashmiri Muslims and their sacrifices. He said they would continue struggle for Muslim brothers and sisters till independence of Kashmir.

At the end of the rally, the participants offered 'Dua' for freedom of Kashmiri Muslims, prosperity and stability of Pakistan. The secretary demanded the entire world, particularly the United Nations, ensure right to self-determination to Kashmiris as per the Security Council resolutions.