Human rights first step towards human freedom: Zardari

(@FahadShabbir)

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari Saturday said that human rights are the first step towards human freedom.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari Saturday said that human rights are the first step towards human freedom.

In a message on International Human Rights Day, he said Shaheed Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto guaranteed human rights in the 1973 constitution and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a champion of human rights.

Asif Zardari said that the leadership and workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party have struggled for many decades for the restoration of human rights. Whenever PPP came to power, it ensured human rights.

He said that the violation of human rights has become a norm in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). The world should raise its voice against the violation of human rights in IIOJK.

Asif Zardari said the PPP will continue to advocate for the provision of human rights, he added.