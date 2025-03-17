Human Rights, Hindu Council Celebrates Holi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 09:55 PM
A grand Holi event was organized at Global Palace, Hyderabad by Human Rights and Hyderabad Hindu Council Advocate Ramesh Kumar Gupta, Ashok Sharma, Ashok Behrani, Comrade Alam Chand and Jai Gupta
Event was attended by former provincial minister PP MPA Gianchand Esrani, MPA Saima Agha and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio.
Event was attended by former provincial minister PP MPA Gianchand Esrani, MPA Saima Agha and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio.
The Holi ceremony started with the National Anthem.
On the occasion Lungi and caps were presented to the guests who graced the event.
