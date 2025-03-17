Human Rights, Hindu Council celebrates Holi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A grand Holi event was organized at Global Palace, Hyderabad by Human Rights and Hyderabad Hindu Council Advocate Ramesh Kumar Gupta, Ashok Sharma, Ashok Behrani, Comrade Alam Chand and Jai Gupta

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A grand Holi event was organized at Global Palace, Hyderabad by Human Rights and Hyderabad Hindu Council Advocate Ramesh Kumar Gupta, Ashok Sharma, Ashok Behrani, Comrade Alam Chand and Jai Gupta.

Event was attended by former provincial minister PP MPA Gianchand Esrani, MPA Saima Agha and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio.

The Holi ceremony started with the National Anthem.

On the occasion Lungi and caps were presented to the guests who graced the event.