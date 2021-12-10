UrduPoint.com

Human Rights Joint Responsibility Of Society & Govt: Commissioner Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :An awareness walk was organised by district adminstration Sukkur on Friday from the Jinnah Municipal Stadium to Mehran Culture Complex in connection with International Human Rights Day.

A large number of members of the civil society, NGOs and the officers/ officials of the different departments participated in the walk.

They were carrying placards and banners highlighting the importance of human rights for an egalitarian and progressive society.

The walk was led by Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar along with Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed.

Mahesar told the occasion that promoting human rights was the joint responsibility of society and the government,

