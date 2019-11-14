Human rights minister lectured students on child abuse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Thursday visited Capital Development Authority model school and delivered an interactive lecture on child abuse.

In an awareness raising campaign with students, teachers and parents, she talked to the students directly about the importance of knowing good touches and bad touches specially to prevent being subject of any kind of abuse.

The minister emphasized that parents and teachers should play their role by asking children to speak out when they feel uncomfortable.

She further said parents are required to learn life skills for children to understand children's feeling and emotions.

Addressing the parents, teachers and children, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan, appreciated the endeavors of Ministry of Human Rights for creating awareness and sensitization on child abuse.

He applauded the school for their support in organizing this event.

He pointed out that child abuse is a universal phenomenon and most of the cases are unreported.

The present government is fully cognizant to address the issue of child abuse through available possible means.

In order to protect children from abuse and exploitation, the government has promulgated The Criminal Law (Second Amendment) Act, 2016, National Commission on the Rights of the Child Act, 2017, and The ICT Child Protection Act, 2018.

A Toll Free Helpline 1099 is also operating in the Ministry of Human Rights to provide fee legal advice to the victims of human/ child rights violations.