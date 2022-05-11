Human Rights minister vows to raise up journalists' issues before relevant forums

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada held a meeting with a delegation led by President PFUJ Shahzada Zulfiqar, comprising members from Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and National Press Club (NPC), here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada held a meeting with a delegation led by President PFUJ Shahzada Zulfiqar, comprising members from Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and National Press Club (NPC), here on Wednesday.

The delegation presented its concerns over several incidents of human rights violations particularly against the journalists who were performing their professional duties.

While responding to some points raised by the members, the minster said the Ministry of Human Rights, being the prime institute for the protection of rights of every segment, class and community in society, would certainly augment its efforts to ensure the safety and security of the journalists.

The minister said said that it was our duty to resolve the issues of journalists and he (minister) would raise these issues on relevant forums.

The minister said the freedom of expression and right to access to information was guaranteed by the constitution of Pakistan under article 19 and 19-A. Every citizen must have access to information but in a state, laws should never be used to intimidate journalists.

He reiterated the ongoing process of establishment of an independent commission for the Protection of Journalists and Media Professional Act, 2021 would be completed soon, and subsequent rules would be laid down by the ministry to provide maximum relief to the journalists community.