Human Rights Ministry, Blue Veins hold E-Conference on COVID-19 and Child Labour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Directorate, Ministry of Human Rights and Blue Veins has conducted E-conference on "COVID-19 and Child Labor: A time of crisis, A time to Act in relation to World Day Against Child Labor.

The discussion engaged various stakeholders on current situation of child labor; socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 the COVID-19 health pandemic and the resulting economic and labor market shock are having a huge impact on people's lives and livelihoods.

The participants of the discussion opined that ironcially children are often the first to suffer and the crisis can push millions of vulnerable children into child labor.

According to global estimates there are an around 152 million children in child labor, 72 million of which are in hazardous work. These children are now at even greater risk of facing circumstances that are even more difficult and working longer hours.

A joint survey by Federal Bureau of Statistics and the National Child Labor revealed that approximately 19 million children below 14 years of age are working as child laborers in Pakistan.

Factors such as poverty, lack of social security and the increasing gap between the rich and the poor have adversely affected children.

Regional Director Ministry of Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghulam Ali said that constitution of Pakistan respects the children rights and provides for depending children.

According to constitution, no child under the age of fourteen should be employed in any factory or mill or any other hazardous employment.

He said, government of Pakistan is committed to eliminate all forms of child labor.

As we re-imagine the world post-COVID, we will make sure that children are getting quality education, social protection services and better economic opportunities.

Qamar Naseem Program Coordinator Blue Veins said that "Covid-19 has resulted in stress for children and a potential income loss to families forcing children to help them earn livelihood.

Consequently, children engaged in work may not return to schools when they open up. As a result, more children could be forced into exploitative and hazardous jobs.

Gender inequalities may grow more acute, with girls particularly vulnerable to exploitation in agriculture and domestic work.

He said that we must devise a concrete mechanism to eradicate child labor from the country, and for achieving the goal the c government and civil society need will to work collectively".

"As the pandemic wreaks havoc on family incomes, without support, many could resort to child labor," said Valerie Khan a child rights expert.

"Social protection is vital in times of crisis, as it provides assistance to those who are most vulnerable. Integrating child labor concerns across broader policies for education, social protection, justice, labor markets, and international human and labor rights makes a critical difference."Iqbal Ditho a renowned child rights activist and member of the National Commission on Child said that" A large gap remains between the ratification of Conventions on child labor and the actions country take to deal with the problem.

The largest gap between commitment and action is in the informal economy, where the majority of violations of fundamental labor rights occur.