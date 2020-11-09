Human Rights Ministry Campaigns About "Zainab Alert" App

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights Monday launched a campaign to encourage parents, teachers and community members to report missing children using "Zainab Alert" application on smart phones.

"Zainab Alert" application was recently launched on the Pakistan Citizen's Portal for instant reporting of missing child cases.

First session of the campaign was conducted in pilot comprehensive community development center, Sohan, whereas several sessions in various community centers in the Islamabad Capital Territory will be conducted in the next few weeks.

The campaign entails interactive community sessions to explain the technical aspects of the application in order to empower and enable citizens to effectively use the application to report, track and trace missing children in their communities.

Citizen's with no internet access or basic literacy were encouraged to visit any government office or institution to request that an alert be generated on their behalf to report the case, during the demo tutorials on how to use the application .

Moreover, how the state machinery and system to respond to Zainab Alerts was also explained to participants.

The participants were informed that the police is obligated to contact the person who generates Zainab Alert within a period of 24 hours and to lodge an FIR based on the information provided.

The Alert will be sent to the District Police Officers (DPOs) and to the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) through their respective dashboards, as well as through SMS notifications due to the urgent nature of response required.

Inspector Generals (IGs) will be responsible for following up in their provincial capacities, as well as the Chief Ministers and Provincial Home Secretaries.

Citizens were further informed about the option of tracking and tracing the progress of their complaint through the application.

They were encouraged to regularly visit the public registrar of missing children on the app or web portal, to help track and trace missing children, as well as to increase visibility through sharing and promoting such cases on social media.

The launch of the Zainab Alert on the Pakistan Citizen's Portal is an important initiative of the Federal government to unify and strengthen efforts to track and trace missing children and child abuse cases in Pakistan, following the recent enactment of the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act in March 2020.

The Zainab Alert system activates the state machinery at regional and district levels for effective emergency response and recovery of missing children.

Through integration with the Pakistan Citizen's Portal, the alert mechanism is already available to 3 million registered users.

The Zainab Alert application / alert mechanism was developed by the Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit.

It utilizes advanced technologies and packs in several key features such as Face Recognition, Geo tagging and mapping, and real time progress tracking and alerts in order to streamline and strengthen response and recovery alerts.

The system is monitored by the Ministry of Human Rights.

The Director General of the newly constituted Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) will supervise the mechanism and dashboard at the Ministry of Human Rights.