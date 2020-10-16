Human rights ministry concludes drive against child abuse

Ministry of Human Rights has concluded awareness campaign against the child abuse

According to an official here on Friday, the ministry through its awareness programme engaged Child Protection Committees of Islamabad to sensitize the people about the rights of children.

The awareness raising sessions helped apprise public about the rights provided to children in the Constitution along with the recently passed legislation like Zainab Alert Act and the amendment in Employment of Children Act 1991 proscribing child domestic labor, she added.