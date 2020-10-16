UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Human Rights Ministry Concludes Drive Against Child Abuse

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 10:17 PM

Ministry of Human Rights has concluded awareness campaign against the child abuse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has concluded awareness campaign against the child abuse.

According to an official here on Friday, the ministry through its awareness programme engaged Child Protection Committees of Islamabad to sensitize the people about the rights of children.

The awareness raising sessions helped apprise public about the rights provided to children in the Constitution along with the recently passed legislation like Zainab Alert Act and the amendment in Employment of Children Act 1991 proscribing child domestic labor, she added.

