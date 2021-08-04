Human Rights Ministry holds training workshop for lawyers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Ministry of Human Rights organized a one-day Training Workshop for Lawyers of Punjab at Session Court Auditorium, here on Wednesday.

Addressing the workshop, Regional Director, Ministry of Human Rights, Lubna Mansoor said the Ministry's commitment to ensure the protection of human rights, especially the rights of children, women and transgender persons, was in line with Pakistan's constitutional and international obligations.

"Apart from introducing landmark legislation, the Ministry of Human Rights is also playing its role in capacity building and awareness-raising of relevant stakeholders with respect to these laws so that human rights violations can be prevented," she added.

While encouraging the efforts of the Human Rights Ministry for arranging the session, Secretary Lahore Bar Association, Rehan Ahmed Khan, said that informative and interactive sessions like these should be held by the Ministry more often to raise awareness among the lawyers about newly enacted laws as it helps them in the courts.

Qasim Noor Advocate, said the lawyers community was one of the most significant associations that work for the protection of the people of Pakistan, therefore, it was necessary to engage them in awareness-raisingand sensitization programmes where they could be informed about the legislation protecting Human Rights.

The workshop focused on two main legislations- Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Act 2020, and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018- and 30 Lawyers from Lahore participated in the session. The participants were also informed about the government's redressal mechanism that was in place in Punjab, especially the Regional Directorate of Human Rights in Lahore, which provides a referral mechanism to the survivors of human Rights violations in Punjab.