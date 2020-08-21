Human rights ministry hosts webinar on 'Challenging Gender Norms: The Path to Female Empowerment'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights, in collaboration with the European Union, Friday held an interactive webinar on 'Challenging Gender Norms: The Path to Female Empowerment.' The panel discussion explored the ways that gender norms and stereotypes can be changed and negotiated through diverse mediums, including art, music, film, sports, awareness campaigns and participatory dialogue towards a more open, equal and gender inclusive society.

The panel discussion was moderated by Federal Secretary for Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri Agha. The webinar was held as part of the "Reels for Rights" film festival that is being held online between the of August 4 to 25, a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Human Rights and European Union in Pakistan.

The festival has been envisaged as an innovative and effective way to increase awareness and understanding of various human rights issues in Pakistan, with a focus on gender equality and female empowerment.

Rabiya spoke about the importance of developing cross sector partnerships between the government, civil society organisations, international organisations, and the private sector to create an enabling environment for girls.

She also proposed the development of a collaborative grassroots initiative to create opportunities for women in the area of sports.

The panelists included Erum Baloch spoke about the importance of creating more public spaces for women to practice sports, as well as increasing opportunities for women to learn and play professional sports in Pakistan.

Arsalan Agha, entrepreneur and agriculturist from Jacobabad also joined the panel discussion. He spoke about the conservative cultural context of Jacobabad, a rural area in northern Sindh, as well as of the various economic and infrastructural obstacles in terms of facilitating and creating opportunities for women in various fields.

He stressed on the importance of improving education to empower girls to support themselves as well as to challenge societal norms.

Deputy Country Representative of UN Women Aisha Mukhtar also joined the panel discussion. She spoke about the various ways that the United Nations is working towards improving gender equality, as well as gave specific examples of several projects that support various women led initiatives in the field of sports.

The panelists also included Barrister Haya Emaan Zahid, Executive Director of the Legal Aid Society in Sindh. She spoke about the criminal justice project in terms of female empowerment, as well as critical grassroots interventions and initiatives needed to sensitize the police and the judiciary to protect the rights of women in the country.

During the festival, the Ministry of Human Rights also launched a short series of informational videos that seeks to educate women about their fundamental rights related to issues such as registering a first information report, women's inheritance rights, and legal implications of signing a Nikkah Nama. The series was developed in collaboration with Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy (SOC) films.

The vision behind this initiative has been to create a platform to encourage and facilitate engagement between the general public, students, academics, artists, filmmakers, human rights defenders, government officials and institutions, and the international community on important human rights issues, and to bring about social change and raise awareness on these issues through creative mediums such as film and dialogue.