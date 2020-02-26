Human Rights ministry introduces 9 bills in 2019-20

The Ministry of Human Rights has introduced nine bills to protect the rights specially of women and children during 2019-20, said an official of Ministry of Human Rights on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights has introduced nine bills to protect the rights specially of women and children during 2019-20, said an official of Ministry of Human Rights on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, Director General Ministry of Human Rights Muhammad Arshad said that MoHR has created law awareness through legislation such as Zainab Alert Bill, which provides mechanism for addressing of grievance of victims of child abuse.

Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill,2018 had been drafted which criminalizes the act of corporal punishment in all settings, he added.

He said that the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2018 had also been prepared by the Ministry of Human Rights through a consultative process for protection and promotion of Rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The Legal aid and access to Justice Authority bill, 2018 would protect the rights of women and child specially,Enforced disappearance Bill, Anti- Torture Bill, Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill, Sikh Marriage Bill would provide the right to living with security of minority and common citizens, he added.

He further said "The Ministry of Human Rights is committed to providing the human rights specially of women and child rights."� "Domestic violence (prevention and Protection) Bill,2019 was also introduced during the year to protect the rights of women in this regard,"he added.

