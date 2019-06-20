Human rights ministry publishes cases related to violation

Ministry of Human Rights Thursday published the cases related to gender based violence from July 1 to December 31, 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights Thursday published the cases related to gender based violence from July 1 to December 31, 2018 .

According to the data provided by the ministry, total of 56 cases for domestic violence has been reported where as 254 were on gender based violence.

16 cases of harassment at public place were reported an 103 of cases were bases on child rights.

Moreover, 250 cases were reported on kidnapping and 57 were of torturing cases. 12 cases of corporal punishment were reported and only case of Blasphemy was reported. 5 cases were based on violation for rights of persons with disabilities and total of all cases were 2,054.