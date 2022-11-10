UrduPoint.com

Human Rights' Ministry Start Awareness Campaign For Free Legal Aid

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Ministry of Human Rights on Thursday started an awareness campaign for free legal aid on the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens and transgenders

The legal aid would also be extended to women, victims of violence, by reaching out to its helpline '1099', said an official.

According to details shared by Ministry of Human Rights' Director Muhammad Kashif Kamal, the portal would facilitate transgenders, senior citizens, and would contain incidents of harassment, violence and other issues through swift reporting of crimes on helpline 1099.

He said also that the initiative would ensure the safety and security of persons with disabilities (PWDs)and strict action against law violators inflicting harm on one of the most marginalized fractions (Transgenders) of the community. He went on to add that "this is a unique and historic step to protect and support the transgenders, and senior citizens".

