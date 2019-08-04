Human rights Ministry to open new advertisement

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Minstry of Human Rights (MOHR) would open new advertisement for 4 members of the committee of National Commission on Child Rights, Director General of the ministry, Hassan Mangi has said.

Talking to APP, he said that the National Commission on the Child Act, 2017 prescribed the functioning and powers of the Commission entrusted with the task of protection of the rights of children.

He said that there were several functions of the Commission such as examine,existing or proposed legislation, instruments and proposals related to the rights of child and making appropriate recommendation in this regard.

The commission would have powers of civil court while conducting inquiries on complaints of violation of Child Rights.

He further added it would also monitor the performance of the Commission as well as it would highlight the Special reports on any matter pertaining to child rights.

The Commission would also assist the Federal government submission of periodic reports on international treaties also.