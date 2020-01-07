UrduPoint.com
Human Rights & Minorities Affair Minister Grieved At Plane Crash Tragedy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:04 PM

Human Rights & Minorities Affair minister grieved at plane crash tragedy

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affair (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday condoled over an incident of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crash near MM Alam Airbase in Mianwali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affair (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday condoled over an incident of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crash near MM Alam Airbase in Mianwali.

In a statement issued here, he prayed for two martyred Pakistani pilots.

It worths to mentioned here that a PAF FT-7 aircraft was on a routine operational training mission which crashed near Mianwali. "Both pilots, Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman, embraced shahadat.

The minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of martyred pilots.

