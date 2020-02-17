Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) organize e-governance training

A training session was held at Punjab department of Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) in accordance with Punjab government's vision of paperless departmental environment on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :A training session was held at Punjab department of Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) in accordance with Punjab government's vision of paperless departmental environment on Monday.

The training was organized by Punjab Information technology board (PITB) to implement E-Filing & office automation system (E-FOAS) after successful implementation of its first phase.

Secretary HR&MA Dr. Irshad said on the occasion that use of information technology (IT) and launching of the e-filling system as a pilot project at phase one was commendable, adding that a huge amount of money was being spent annually�under the head of stationery which could be prevented through e-filing system.

He maintained that in modern times IT based essential records remain easily accessible and secure.

Expert of e-governance PITB said that E-FOAS was a secure, easy to use electronic filing & office automation system designed for a variety of purposes including document capture and storage, search and retrieval, file sharing and centralized help desk module for efficient system support and optimized business processing.