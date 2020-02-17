UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Organize E-governance Training

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:45 PM

Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) organize e-governance training

A training session was held at Punjab department of Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) in accordance with Punjab government's vision of paperless departmental environment on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :A training session was held at Punjab department of Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) in accordance with Punjab government's vision of paperless departmental environment on Monday.

The training was organized by Punjab Information technology board (PITB) to implement E-Filing & office automation system (E-FOAS) after successful implementation of its first phase.

Secretary HR&MA Dr. Irshad said on the occasion that use of information technology (IT) and launching of the e-filling system as a pilot project at phase one was commendable, adding that a huge amount of money was being spent annually�under the head of stationery which could be prevented through e-filing system.

He maintained that in modern times IT based essential records remain easily accessible and secure.

Expert of e-governance PITB said that E-FOAS was a secure, easy to use electronic filing & office automation system designed for a variety of purposes including document capture and storage, search and retrieval, file sharing and centralized help desk module for efficient system support and optimized business processing.

Related Topics

Technology Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Money

Recent Stories

Pakistan has been part of 46 UN Peacekeeping missi ..

1 minute ago

Revenue shouldn't be increased by taxing food item ..

3 minutes ago

Finance Division dismisses speculations on IMF Rev ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of Justice Qazi Isa ..

1 minute ago

French MPs begin debating controversial pensions b ..

1 minute ago

Over 1,000 Finnish Households Remain Without Power ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.