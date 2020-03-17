UrduPoint.com
Human Rights & Minority Affairs Department Holds Training Session At Labor Departments

Provincial Department of Human rights & minority affairs (HR&MA) organized a training session regarding protection of labor rights at Labor department here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Department of Human rights & minority affairs (HR&MA) organized a training session regarding protection of labor rights at Labor department here on Tuesday.

The training session chaired by Deputy Secretary HR&MA Muhammad Yousaf while labor officers and inspectors on human rights were also present on the occasion.

Muhammad Yousaf said that labor rights were of fundamental importance while the Punjab government had already launched Punjab Labour Policy 2018' with emphasis on simplifying the existing labour legislation, improving its enforcement through revamping inspection, and rationalization of labor wages with a shift towards living fair wage.

He added that the Punjab Labour Policy was full of plans and promises with a hope of formulating a strategy to protect the labor rights.

Representatives of labor department said the department had committed in document a survey of child labour shall be carried out in order to assist the Bureau of Statistics to assess quantum of labor. The Domestic Workers' Policy has been prepared by Labor Department with the assent of the government and initiating administrative measuresto facilitate women workers at the workplace like establishment of daycare centres,separate washrooms, separate meal places and specific arrangements in notified canteens.

