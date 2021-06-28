UrduPoint.com
Human Rights Policy Implemented In Punjab: Augustine

Mon 28th June 2021 | 08:43 PM

Human rights policy implemented in Punjab: Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Monday said the incumbent government had implemented human rights policy and for the first time in Punjab single national curriculum was being ensured

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Monday said the incumbent government had implemented human rights policy and for the first time in Punjab single national curriculum was being ensured.

He expressed these views while addressing the forum "provincial advocacy forum" at a local hotel on the topic of improved access to fair, legitimate and effective justice in Pakistan.

Spokesperson for the Punjab government Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Lawyer Iftikhar Ahmed, DG Women Authority Punjab Irshad Waheed, representatives of civil society, academia, police, lawyers and representatives of other concerned departments were also present in the forum.

The minister said the department of human rights had given many suggestions to the concerned departments on prison reforms while submitting reports to the Supreme Court of Pakistan after every three months regarding condition of prisons.

He further said that series of police training being ensured to protect human rights especially for children and women while working on interfaith policy in Punjab.

Musarat Jamshed Cheema said the foundation of the state of Madina was possible only on equal provision of justice. She said that efforts were being made to ensure the protection of human rights from day one, while for the protection of human rights, public service messages had been disseminated so that even a common man could be made aware of all his basic rights.

Musarat Jamshed further said: "We all have to work together especially through mediato create awareness campaign to end all forms of discrimination".

