Human Rights Protection Fundamental Responsibility

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2023 | 08:00 PM

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner of Jhelum Captain (R) Samiullah Farooq on Sunday emphasized the fundamental responsibility of safeguarding human rights, particularly women, and children.

These remarks were made during his keynote address as the special guest at a seminar organized by the Government Associate College for Women's Soul Lines, hosted by the distinguished social organization Khair ul Nisa in Jhelum.

The seminar aimed to raise awareness about the violation of basic human rights.

On this occasion, the students of the college presented a tableau highlighting the challenges to fundamental human rights in society. The event garnered praise from special guests and other participants.

DC Jhelum commended the college administration for organizing an exemplary seminar and extended congratulations for its success. He also presented certificates of appreciation to the students for their commendable efforts.

