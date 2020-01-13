UrduPoint.com
Human Rights Receives 11750 Calls For Legal Assistance Last Year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) helpline (1099) have been received 11750 calls for Legal Advice on Human Rights Violations during the last year.

Around 571 complaint of women violence were received, 472 complaints received regarding child rights and 707 police related complains had been received at MOHR toll free number 1099 during the year 2015-2018.

Ministry of Human Rights toll free helpline 1099 has been established at Human Rights Ministry and group of lawyers are providing free legal aid to the victims of human rights abuses.

The data revealed that reported cases of child abuse increased by 11 per cent as compare to reported cases in 2018.

Legal advice and instant referrals were provided to complainants through calls, legal advice and referral through letter to 616 people and legal advice provided to visitors, applications, fax and emails of people.

The ministry also launched Protect Our Children initiative aimed to inform the public especially families, care givers and parents about the importance of noticing the signs of child abuse so that children could be protected and supported to be taken out of such situations.

