Human Rights Special Assistant takes notice of rape incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh CM on Human Rights Surendar Valasai taking notice of a girl's rape has directed the police to arrest the culprits involved in the incident immediately.

He said that Badin police should arrest the culprits immediately.

While condemning the incident, Valasai said that the culprits would be brought to justice to provide justice to the victim.

He said the they would be arrested at any cost.