Human rights team pays surprise visit to District Jail Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Coordinator National Commission for Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rizwanullah Shah, along with his team, paid a surprise visit to District Jail Kohat on Tuesday and reviewed the facilities being provided to the prisoners.

Superintendent Kohat Jail Abdul Bari welcomed the team and briefed them on health, education, food, hygiene and sanitation, and recreational facilities for prisoners.

Rizwanullah visited the jail on the special instructions of Commissioner National Commission for Human Rights Tariq Javed and asked the administration for better treatment of prisoners, and timely provision of basic rights.

The purpose of the team's visit, besides assessing the facilities given to the prisoners, was to ensure the protection of the human rights of the men, women, and children in prisons in every way.

The coordinator listened to the problems of the prisoners and assured them of an immediate resolution.