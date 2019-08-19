UrduPoint.com
Human Rights Violated In IOK: Mamata Banerjee

Human rights violated in IOK: Mamata Banerjee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that human rights had been totally violated in Indian occupied Kashmir and urged the people to pray for peace in the Valley.

Banerjee, on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, said she had once taken to the streets to protest against human rights violations.

"Today is World Humanitarian Day.

Human rights have been totally violated in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). Let us pray for human rights and peace in Kashmir. "In 1995, I was on the road for 21 days to protect human rights against deaths in lock-ups," the CM tweeted.

The BJP-led Indian government has recently revoked Article 370 of its constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and bifurcated the state into union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

