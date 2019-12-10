Human rights violations at peak in occupied Kashmir: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the human rights violations are at peak in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K), and urged the international community to play its role in settling the dispute according to the United Nations (UN) resolutions

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the human rights violations are at peak in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K), and urged the international community to play its role in settling the dispute according to the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

In his message on the Human Rights Day on Tuesday, the foreign minister said he wants to draw the world's attention towards the atrocities that are being committed in the occupied valley as eight million people are under curfew since August 5.Shah Mehmood Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just struggle for human dignity, respect of all fundamental freedoms, and realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.