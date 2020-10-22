Human rights violations in IIOJK condemned

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Kashmir Committee Punjab Member and MPA Nazir Ahmed Chohan on Thursday condemned the unprecedented human rights violations in Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and urged the international community to play its role for resolving this decades longstanding issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

He expressed these views in connection with Black Day being observed on October 27 by Kashmiris in (IIOJK).

He said that coward Indian forces through their inhuman actions could not deter the valiant Kashmiris from leaving their just struggle of freedom, adding that countless sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go waste.

The incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was mobilizing all quarters at international level to effectively raise the voice of oppressed people of IIOJK and resolve Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions, he added.

Nazir Chohan said that entire nation was fully expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris struggling for their right to self determination.