UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Human Rights Violations In IIOJK Exposed Real Brutal Face Of India: FM Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:35 PM

Human rights violations in IIOJK exposed real brutal face of India: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that human rights violations and cruelty to innocent people of Indian Illegally Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had exposed the real brutal face of India before the world

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that human rights violations and cruelty to innocent people of Indian Illegally Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had exposed the real brutal face of India before the world.

India was constantly ignoring international laws and committing grave human rights violations in IIOJK, he said this while talking to people of his constituency, here. The grave human rights violations were enough to awake world conscience, he stated.

Voices against "Hindutva policy" were also coming from inside India, Qureshi said adding that Pakistan would also continue to inform international community about the nefarious designs of India.

" India should not be in any misunderstanding. Pakistan is capable of responding in befitting manner, in case of any foreign aggression", the foreign minister stated.

He also stressed upon the international community to exert pressure on India in order to keep innocent people of the occupied valley safe and secure from Indian brutalities.

The world should also ensure strict adherence to human rights in the occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir, he remarked.

Qureshi also criticized Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and stated that the alliance's politics was about to collapse.

Opposition would have to face accountability process, Qureshi said, adding that there would be no NRO.

The foreign minister hinted that PDM was pursuing foreign agenda, which aimed at creating unrest in the country.

The Opposition coalition was bound to failure, Qureshi maintained. PDM was divided on issue of resignations, Qureshi said, adding that differences on resignations were started surfacing.

About the country's economy, he said that country's economy was heading towards rapid improvement and the recent report of Asian Development Bank was evident in that regard. Sugar price reduced quickly within one month and he termed it a good sign.

The government was taking every possible step to abolish inflation, he added.

The government was fighting against the mafia, he stated and also hoped the government would control inflation soon.

The second wave of coronavirus was very much severe, he added.

The masses should follow SOPs and refrain from joining public gatherings, said Qureshi. The government was taking all possible measures to save public from the pandemic and keep economy flourishing, he added.

Qureshi stated that he was well aware of the problems of the constituency.

He however added that huge funds were being spent in the constituency. Earlier, the foreign minister spent busy day as he inspected development work and visited different houses in the constituency in order to offer condolences to the heirs whose relatives died recently.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Died Jammu Alliance Price Asian Development Bank All From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Verstappen stuns Mercedes by taking first pole of ..

41 minutes ago

A comprehensive promotion system for police

17 minutes ago

Albanians Protesting Against Police Brutality Call ..

17 minutes ago

Rich countries' support for children 'totally inad ..

17 minutes ago

One killed, 8 injured in rival clash

17 minutes ago

Govt to ensure timely completion of development pr ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.