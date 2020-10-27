Human rights' violations in IIOJK need world attention: Speakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The participants of a roundtable discussion on Tuesday said the human rights' violations in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) needed world attention, underlining the need for raising the issue at every relevant fora.

Addressing a roundtable discussion at Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), the experts were unanimous in their opinion that the international community was not showing enough compassion towards the people of Kashmir who had been suffering under the Indian occupation since 1947, said a news release issued here.

IRS President Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz stressed the need for highlighting the gross human rights' violations of the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir at all available fora.

He said the atrocities of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in other parts of India against minority groups should also be highlighted through various channels to show plight of the Muslims of India in general and Kashmiris in particular to the international community. "The world owes it to the Kashmiris to guarantee their basic human rights," he remarked.

Research Analysts at IRS Ms. Humera Iqbal said October 27 marked the anniversary of the unfortunate illegal accession of the Muslim-majority princely state of Jammu and Kashmir with India.

She said the illegality of the act was evident from the fact that Lord Mountbatten, while accepting the instrument of accession, clearly declared it was provisional till the final decision of the people of Kashmir upon normalisation of the situation.

Humera said since India had never allowed Kashmiris their internationally recognised right to self-determination, people of Kashmir all over the world and on both the sides of the Line of Control (LOC) as well as Pakistanis observed this day as "Black Day" every year.

She said the Indian government, contrary to the wishes of the people of Kashmir, had recently declared October 26 as a public holiday to commemorate the state's illegal annexation.

The researcher also spoke on the arbitrary revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution by the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its aftermath. Another Research Analyst at IRS, Ms Maryam Mastoor regretted the continuous silence of the international community over Indian unilateralism which was visible in 1947 and still seen to date.

Ms Mastoor, citing a recent report of the BBC, said that 3,000 people had sustained eye injuries to pellet guns, locals calling it a "dead eye epidemic".

Referring to the figures provided by renowned Indian author Arundhati Roy, she said that 68,000 Kashmiris were killed, 10,000 disappeared, and 100,000 tortured since 1990. Ms Mastoor was of the view that injustice and oppression begot rebellion. She mentioned the cases of Kashmiris like Maqbool Bhat, Asia Andrabi, and Burhan Wani as examples of India stoking hatred and violence in Kashmir.

"Burhan Wani's death resulted in widespread protests in the Kashmir valley, causing an unrest in valley for nearly half a year in which more than 90 people died, while over 15,000 civilians, and more than 4,000 security personnel were injured," she said.

Ms Mastoor regretted the addition of Hindi in list of already existing (urdu and English) official languages of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the introduction of the new domicile law aimed at changing the demography of Kashmir.